OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro police say an investigation was opened after the body of a dead woman was found along the riverbank. According to a police report, OPD officers found the body around 8:34 a.m. near the Riverpark Center.

Police tell us that the Owensboro Fire Department responded to help retrieve the body from the water because of its location. Police say detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are continuing the investigation.

Additionally, Owensboro police state foul play is not suspected currently and an identification has been made.