OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says that on April 13, some significant arrests were made due to an ongoing and long-term drug investigation, and many agencies had to get involved.

OPD says that OPD detectives were assisted by many other agencies, which included the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI. This lengthy investigation resulted in the execution of 8 search warrants throughout Daviess County. Police also say that eleven people were arrested on Federal Indictments and three people were being held on State drug-related charges.

OPD says that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky will handle all federal charges related to this investigation. Police also say that more charges and arrests are expected as this investigation continues.