OPD holds 8th annual ‘Operation Santa’ food drive

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) The Owensboro Police Department is holding its 8th annual Operation Santa food drive Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m.
They say even though the event will look different this year because of COVID-19 precautions, they are going to be able to provide over 300 food boxes to families in the community.
Using money raised from the annual “No Shave” fundraiser and local donations, OPD has teamed up with the Senior Community Center to gather food supplies for those regularly served by Meals on Wheels. The program also benefits families identified by the Owensboro Public Schools and the Housing Authority of Owensboro
(This story was originally published on December 21, 2020)
