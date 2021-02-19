OPD identify victim in recent shooting during reported robbery

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro Police have released the identity of the victim who had been shot several times Thursday. Dewan Williams, 31, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

OPD were responding to a reported burglary at a home on Maple Street between 5th and 7th Thursday. When they arrived, they found Williams with three gunshot wounds.

Police are continuing to investigate. Those with additional information should call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

(This story was originally published on February 19, 2021)