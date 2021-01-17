OPD investigating after several tombstones damaged by SUV

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Several tombstones and a fence are damaged after police in Owensboro say someone hit them with their vehicle.

We’re told officers got the call just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Officer Andrew Boggess says six tombstones were hit at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery.

He says the suspect was driving a white SUV.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.

(This story was originally published on January 17, 2021)