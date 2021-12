OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department is looking for help identifying a male who is suspected of theft.

OPD made notice of the suspect in question late Thursday morning.

While unconfirmed, it does appear from the image that it was taken inside the Owensboro Menards.

If you have any information about this individual, OPD asks you to call Detective Couch at 270-687-8872, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.