OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Owensboro Police Department (OPD), detectives have charged a juvenile for stealing firearms.

OPD says that a juvenile was charged with 9 counts of Theft of a Firearm and 1 count of Theft from a Building over $1,000. OPD says a total of nine firearms were stolen, one of which was recovered during a shooting investigation that occurred on January 22.

OPD says that detectives are continuing to look into these cases. OPD says that anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.