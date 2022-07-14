OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) sent two juveniles with a history of charges to a juvenile detention center. The charges were firearm related.

OPD says on July 13 officers charged two juveniles following an investigation involving firearms. Police say the investigation began when officers got information from citizens regarding drug activity in the 2000 block of West 4th Street. OPD says during the investigation, officers recovered two loaded handguns inside a vehicle occupied by the juveniles; one of which had an extended 31-round magazine.

Police say Juvenile # 1 was taken into custody and sent to Warren Regional Juvenile Detention for:

Possession of Handgun by Minor, 2nd or subsequent offense

Possession of Marijuana

Drug Paraphernalia

OPD says Juvenile # 1 has previously been charged with:

Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st offense

Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 oz.) 1st Offense

Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (on foot)

Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (on foot)

Assault 3rd Degree (school employee or school volunteer)

Assault 4th Degree (minor injury)

Assault 4th Degree (no visible injury)

Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree

Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree

No Operators-Moped License Owensboro

Police say Juvenile # 2 was taken into custody and sent to Warren Regional Juvenile Detention for:

Possession of Handgun by Minor, 1st offense

Possession of Marijuana

Drug Paraphernalia

OPD says Juvenile # 2 has previously been charged with: