OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro man was arrested after allegedly recording in a restroom.

The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says an officer responded to the 5100 block on Frederica Street in reference to a suspicious circumstances call. Police say the officer arrived and met with management and asset protection, who said that they had been told that a cell phone had been collected in the employee restroom with the cell phone actively recording. OPD says management told officers that they thought the phone belonged to Jalen Calhoun.

Police say the officer made contact with Calhoun, who was taken to the management office where he stated at first, that the phone in question was not his. OPD says Calhoun then changed his story to that it was his phone but it had been stolen. Officers say Calhoun then stated once he knew that his picture and home address were on the home screen, that it was his phone. Police say Calhoun told them he didn’t know why the phone was inside of the restroom.

OPD says the officer asked to see Calhoun’s phone, then asked Calhoun if the officer could look through the photographs and videos, and Calhoun agreed. Police say the officer located in the recently deleted videos that Calhoun was visibly setting up the phone in the exact spot that it was located by staff.

Police say the officer could see on the video that Calhoun was setting the phone up on an active video pointing the camera at the toilet in the restroom. Police say asset protection caught Calhoun on video surveillance leaving the restroom around 3:34 p.m., the same time that the video was set to record.

Police say Calhoun used a camera on his cell phone to record people using the restroom, which could contain sexual material and genitals without the victim’s consent. OPD says the phone was located in the restroom by another employee around 6:30 p.m. Police say the officer seized two cell phones and a smartwatch that could contain further material for this investigation.

OPD says Calhoun was arrested and lodged at Daviess County Detention Center.