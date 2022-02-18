OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says they have made an arrest in connection to four armed robbery incidents.

OPD says Michael J. Huffines, 45, of Owensboro, has been charged with 4 counts of Robbery 1st Degree. According to OPD, the armed robberies happened at:

4625 Frederica Street (Quality Quick) on January 9.

2630 West Parrish Avenue (Quality Quick) on February 6.

3815 Carter Road (Quality Quick) on February 11.

1720 Leitchfield Road (Quality Convenience) on February 13.

OPD says detectives spent many hours interviewing people, collecting evidence and thoroughly searching neighborhoods throughout these investigations. OPD eventually found probable cause and got a search warrant to execute on the residence of Huffines. OPD said that during the execution of this search warrant, additional evidence was collected linking Huffines to each robbery. Huffines is lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center.

If anyone would like to submit an anonymous tip on these or any other crimes, they can do so with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.