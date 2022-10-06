OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A man is behind bars in Owensboro after police say he shot a man on West 10th Street on Thursday morning.

According to Owensboro Police, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 2700 block of West 10th Street just after 11:30 a.m.. Officers say they located an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers attempted life-saving treatment on the gunshot victim before he was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately died.

Owensboro Police say a suspect, identified as Keith Bryant, 33, of Sorgho, was located and detained a short time later. Bryant was taken into custody and charged with murder. He is currently being held at the Daviess County Detention Center.

Bryant (Courtesy: Daviess County Detention Center)

This is a developing story.