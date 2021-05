OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Owensboro say a 33-year-old man has potentially life-threatening injuries after a shooting Sunday night.

Police were sent to the 600 block of Orchard Street around 7 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a single gunshot wound.

Detectives are currently investigating.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.