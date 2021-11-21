OPD: Man sets house on fire after barricading himself

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Late Saturday morning, the Owensboro Police Department tell us they responded to the 2200 block of Old Henderson Road to a disturbance where Rafael Ramirez, 32, barricaded himself inside the residence alone.

Police report the Owensboro man set the house on fire before exiting where he was arrested. They add that Ramirez is charged with Arson 2nd Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, 2 counts of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest.

As the investigation is ongoing, the OPD are reaching out for any additional information. They can be reached at 270-687-8888.