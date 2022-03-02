OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – On March 1 at about 10:40 p.m., the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) said that they got reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of McConnell Avenue.

OPD says that officers were already in the area due to more frequent patrols, and so they were able to quickly find and speak with the male victim, 56, who had a gunshot wound to the leg. OPd says officers applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg to decrease bleeding. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what are expected to be non-life threatening injuries, according to OPD.

OPD says officers thoroughly searched the area, interviewed multiple witnesses, and recovered a hidden firearm near the where the incident occurred. OPD says that officers were able to identify and locate the suspect, Preston Blair, 21, of Owensboro, who was taken into custody.

OPD says an OPD K-9 was used to search, eventually leading to the officers finding a second firearm hidden in the area where the suspect was taken into custody. The Criminal Investigations Division responded to continue the investigation, says OPD. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence of the suspect, and officers found additional evidence, according to OPD. Blair is charged with Assault, 1st Degree, and Tampering with Physical Evidence, says OPD.

Anyone with additional information on this case is encouraged to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.