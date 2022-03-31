OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – On March 31 around 4:01 a.m., the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says it responded to the 2300 block of Pardon Avenue for a shooting.

OPD says a man was found with one gunshot wound to the arm, and officers applied a tourniquet before the man was sent to a local hospital. OPD says the victim’s injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.

OPD says that detectives went to investigate the crime, and if anyone has any more information they can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.