OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says one man is now dead after a single-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of West 9th Street.

Police say they responded to the accident Wednesday afternoon around 3:24. According to a police report, the motorcyclist was hurt after striking into a utility pole. Officials say the man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police tell us no one else was involved in the crash and the Owensboro Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to investigate the collision.