OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The officer that was shot in Owensboro over the weekend has now been named.

The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says Officer Jacob Chesher has been identified as the victim in the assault by Bronson T. Lindsey. Police say Officer Chesher was released from the hospital on May 15, and he sustained injuries that require healing before returning to active duty. Police say a timeline for his full recovery is unknown.

Police say Officers and Deputies from multiple agencies responded to this massive manhunt to assist and their dedication to taking the offender into custody has made the community and the surrounding communities a safer place.

OPD says Officer Chesher had served the Owensboro community for approximately 2 years.