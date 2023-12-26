HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police arrested a man on Christmas Day after officers say they found several firearms and suspected fentanyl pills while responding to an EPO violation complaint.

Officers with the Owensboro Police Department were advised that William Cody Ballard, 28, of Owensboro, had violated an active protective order by sending threatening messages. According to a release, Ballard was known to have multiple outstanding felony warrants.

Officers saw Ballard exiting a home in the 1700 block of Lee Court, but authorities say he ran back inside after seeing officers. Ballard was arrested in the basement of the home, where authorities say they observed multiple firearms, narcotics and drug paraphernalia items.

After executing a search warrant for the residence, authorities say they located 19 firearms, over 100 suspected fentanyl pills, approximately 14 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and various drug paraphernalia items.

Ballard was arrested and transported to the Daviess County Detention Center and charged with the following:

Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO (14 counts)

Trafficking in controlled substance (Carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

Trafficking in controlled substance (Greater than or equal to 10 dosage units hallucinogen)

Fleeing or evading police – on foot

Theft by unlawful taking

