OPD: Bicyclist dies in crash with semi-truck, East 4th Street remains closed

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — OPD says they responded around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of East 4th Street and West Highland Court for a collision between a semi-truck and a bicyclist. The bicyclist died at the scene, officials say.

The accident has shut down both northbound and southbound lanes of East 4th Street.

OPD says there is an accident reconstructionist on scene. Police urge drivers to use alternate routes as the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story.