OPD says no evidence a group of men plan to commit sexual assaults on Saturday

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) The Owensboro Police Department was recently made aware of social media activity claiming that a group of men in Owensboro are planning to commit multiple sexual assaults on Saturday. Several videos on TikTok say a group of men has declared April 24 a “national day” for carrying out sexual assault and rape.

Detectives have been unable to locate any evidence that these claims are legitimate. The claims appear to be part of viral social media trend that has surfaced across the nation over the last few days.

OPD would like to take this opportunity to share a few resources that identify tips and strategies for preventing sexual assault.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault we encourage you to contact your local authorities to report the crime. You can also contact the New Beginnings Crisis Line at 1(800)226-7273 or visit their website at https://nbowensboro.org/get-help/ for support.