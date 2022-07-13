OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – OPD says Southbound New Hartford Road and East 27th Street are currently closed for a serious motor vehicle collision.

Both roads are expected to be closed for several hours while an accident reconstruction is completed, says police.

Police ask for people to please avoid the area if possible.

OPD says on July 13 at 9:25 a.m., OPD responded to the intersection of New Hartford Road and East 27th Street for a motorcycle vs vehicle collision. Police say the motorcycle operator sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died. OPD says the driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

OPD says the Owensboro Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to investigate the collision.