OPD: Shooting suspect hits officer with car

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police say a suspect in one of the latest shootings hit an officer with a car the morning of January 27.

Police say 32-year-old Jeffery Jennings tried to speed away from cops this morning, after he was found sleeping in a car on McConnell Avenue. Police say Jennings knocked at least one officer to the ground, then crashed into a police cruiser and utility pole.

Police say Jennings was wanted for allegedly pointing a gun at a Burger King employee, and for January 24’s evening shooting at a vehicle on East Byers Avenue.