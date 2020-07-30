OPD: Teens help track robbery suspect after woman flags them down

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) An Owensboro woman says after a man pointed a gun in her face, she ran to the street, flagged down two cars, and the people inside help keep track of the suspect’s location until police arrived.

It happened on Wednesday around 2 p.m. Owensboro Police were called to West Legion Blvd. across from Cornerstone Baptist Church about a home break-in. The woman told police Robert Baucom, 47, forced his way into her home and pointed a gun in her face.

The woman says she ran outside and flagged down two vehicles. Police say there were six teenagers in the vehicles, and they kept track of Baucom’s location until officers arrived. Baucom is charged with two counts of burglary and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A mug shot of Baucom was not immediately available.

(This story was originally published on July 30, 2020)

