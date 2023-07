HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department says thieves are stealing steering columns out of cars that are the same make and model.

Law enforcement says they have received three reports of stolen steering columns on Tuesday. OPD has not identified the make and model of victims’ cars, or said what the motive in stealing the steering columns may be.

Officials say if you see anything suspicious, you should call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888.