OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department is attempting to locate a missing juvenile.

OPD says the missing juvenile is an endangered runaway, and his name is Raymond Adams, 15. Police say Adams was last seen on May 10 leaving an Owensboro residence on foot. OPD says Adams was last reported to be wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, red and gray shoes, and a silver necklace.

Police ask if anyone has any information that may help OPD locate this juvenile, please call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. OPD also asks that if people see this juvenile to contact local law enforcement.