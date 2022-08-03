OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Two Owensboro men were indicted on murder charges on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation by OPD with the assistance of agencies in Kentucky, Illinois and Alabama.

According to Owensboro Police, evidence was gathered during the investigation to indict Derrick Carroll, 29, and Damian M. Fields, 27, for the shooting death of John T. Leak Jr., on June 13. Fields is currently in custody at the Daviess County Detention Center for other offenses and Carroll is in custody in Alabama for other offenses and state extradition is being pursued.

On June 13, Owensboro Police responded to a report of a vehicle collision with injuries in the 1200 block of West 7th Street. Officers discovered a single gunshot wound on the driver, later identified as Leak, to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say he was shot in the 900 block of West 7th Street and attempted to drive way before striking a residence.