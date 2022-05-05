OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department is attempting to locate a missing juvenile.

OPD says Demarion Black has gone missing. Police say the 15-year-old has been missing from Owensboro since April 27, and he is a runaway. Police say that Black was last seen leaving a residence wearing no shirt and black shorts. If anyone sees Black, OPD asks that they contact local law enforcement.

If anyone has any information that may help OPD locate Black, call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.