OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department is looking for your help in identifying a woman believed to be involved in two separate thefts.

Two case files were opened containing images of a female allegedly stealing items, which police say are thought to be of the same woman.

Images of the woman can be found below.

If you have any information about the person of interest, you’re asked to call Detective Saffran at 270-687-8880, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.