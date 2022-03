OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Owensboro Police Department (OPD), on March 11 around 10:36 a.m., OPD responded to the 2200 block of West 9th Street for a shooting.

A woman was transported to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, says OPD.

OPD says that detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.