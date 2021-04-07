Open house to discuss road projects in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Ind (WEHT) The Indiana Department of Transportation will be hosting an open house in Petersburg to allow the public to view proposed plans for upcoming projects on State Road 61 and State Road 56.

Currently, INDOT is developing plans for:

SR 61 Reconstruction, from SR 56/57 to 1.10 miles north of junction of SR 56/57, in Pike County, Indiana – Construction in 2021

R 56 Preventative Maintenance HMA Overlay from South Junction with SR 61 to SR 257, in Pike County, Indiana – Construction in 2021

SR 56 Drainage Correction from McCoy St to Goodlet St, in Pike County, Indiana – Construction in 2021

The public hearing will be at Kieffer Hall on April 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will also follow Indiana State Department of Health guidance for health and safety protocols, which includes wearing face masks.

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)