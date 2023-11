HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A new skatepark will be opening next month between the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Sunrise Pump Station and Mickey’s Kingdom playground.

According to Hunger Skateparks, the Sunset Skatepark will be opening on December 16. The 23,000 square-foot skatepark will be one of the largest in the state of Indiana.

Officials broke ground on the facility in December of 2022.