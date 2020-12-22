‘Operation Santa’ brings food to those who need it

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)–Owensboro police are serving up supplies for holiday meals to those who need it the most as part of their annual ‘Operation Santa’ food drive. Some people say this food brought a weight off their shoulders during the holiday season. Owensboro police say this is why they’ve been determined to do their 8th annual food drive.

“We have a lot of families who have been struggling whether it be financial, physical, medical issues, just not being able to get together with other families like they traditionally do,” explained Owensboro Police Officer Andrew Boggess. He said the pandemic impacted both the fundraising and food box preparation process, but they were still able to deliver food to more than 300 community members, which is more than in years past.

“We wanted to make sure particularly when the need is so great that we didn’t reduce it in anyway. We wanted to continue to grow,” said Officer Boggess.

Officers left boxes of food for the holidays were delivered to doorstep of families in need along with senior center residents. This was a surprise bringing smiles and gratitude.

“Yeah you all are taking care of my part it will help me very much,” said Roosevelt House Senior Center resident Riley Steitler. He said getting this food is a big relief since hasn’t been healthy enough to go grocery shopping lately, but still wants to bring food to his family’s Christmas celebration. “I don’t cook much anymore, but that’ll be something I can take to the food situation, and that’s a party. Which is Christmas day of course.”

Left over food from OPD’s Operation Santa Food Drive will be donated to Owensboro charities. This food drive was funded by Owensboro businesses and organizations along with OPD’s “No shave” fundraiser.

(This story was originally published on December 22, 2020)