Operation Warm provides coats to Stockwell Elementary students

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Community of Evansville helped raise enough money to provide coats for Stockwell Elementary School students at Friday’s coat giveaway.

Organizers say they have been able to raise enough money to provide hundreds of coats for kids at Stockwell. They say they are happy many kids will not go without this winter. Principal Danielle Owen says many kids wouldn’t have a coat otherwise.

The coat giveaway was provided by Brackett Heating and Air in connection with Operation Warm. More than 200 students have been provided with coats this year.

(This story was originally published on November 13, 2020)

