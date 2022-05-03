TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Some parties affiliated with the Tri-State have spoken on the leaked draft that is related to the Supreme Court’s possible abortion ruling.

Pro-Choice

This draft opinion confirms our worst fears. In a radical act of government overreach, the conservative majority of the United States Supreme Court has all but confirmed that it intends to overturn decades of settled legal precedent, which would deny millions of Americans their agency, humanity, life-saving healthcare, and reproductive freedom. The United States Supreme Court has tacitly agreed that the death of millions of women – our daughters, our mothers, our loved ones – is not too high a cost to pay to advance their radical, dangerous, and shameful political agenda. It is absolutely critical that the Senate Majority show the leadership to abolish the filibuster now, and codify the protections of Roe v. Wade into law. Senate candidate Charles Booker

If these reports are true, this outrageous Supreme Court decision would strike a devastating blow against women’s fundamental right to choose what’s best for their own bodies. I am appalled and furious at the hateful dismissiveness of established precedent mixed with the gleeful excitement from Republicans as they prepare to roll back the clock on the rights of women in our country and continue their systemic fight to take away individual freedoms. Illinois Democrats have made significant progress in expanding women’s reproductive rights in our state, but clearly this fight is long from over. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect the right to choose from Illinois Republicans dead-set on following the extremist playbook from their colleagues in states like Missouri, Kentucky, and Texas. With seats on Illinois’ Supreme Court on the ballot this November, along with statewide office holders, federal representatives, and our state legislature, the difference between Democrats and Republicans, and our work ahead, could not be clearer. To those who feel under attack right now, know that you are not alone. Illinois Democrats at every level will never stop fighting to protect your rights, your healthcare, and your voice. Never. Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Rep. Robin Kelly

The terrifying implications of this decision and what it means for millions of women across the country cannot be understated. But let me be clear- no matter what atrocity of an opinion the Supreme Court officially rolls out this summer in regards to Roe versus Wade – abortion will always be safe and legal here in Illinois. Illinois is and will remain a beacon of hope in an increasingly dark world. I will fight like h–l – not just for the women who call Illinois home, but every person in every corner of this country who deserves to live a life of their own design. Governor JB Pritzker

I don’t condone the leaking of internal Supreme Court documents… I don’t know who leaked the opinion, or why. But I know that today, [Americans] across this country are grappling with the very real concern, and yes, the fear, that they may lose a critical constitutional right in just a matter of weeks. If true, this draft opinion that circulated last night would end a half-century guarantee that reproductive rights are protected by our Constitution. Everyone—no matter where you live or how much money you make—deserves access to health care without barriers or political roadblocks. Regardless of the Supreme Court’s final decision this summer, Congress cannot sit idly by nor can this Committee. We must enshrine into law a woman’s right to make her own health care choices.… And while we’re on the subject, I think we should consider the ethical implications of Supreme Court nominees repeatedly coming before this Committee and testifying under oath that they will respect precedent and then doing exactly the opposite when they are confirmed. We must work to ensure, as Justice Stevens said, ‘the true backbone of the rule of law’ – the confidence in the men and women who administer it. I believe that confidence has been shaken and we must face that alarming reality. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL)

Only 17% of Hoosiers support criminalizing abortion in all forms including rape, incest or life of the mother. If this #SCOTUS opinion is true, the Indiana Republican Party will vote to do just that at the statehouse this summer. Their extreme partisanship will cost lives. Indiana Democratic Party

Pro-Life

The latest attack on the independence of the Supreme Court by the Democrat Party and the corporate media is shameful. However, if the leaked opinion is accurate then today is a landmark day for the sanctity of human life in our country. I am 100% Pro-Life and pray it is true that the Supreme Court will follow through and save countless lives. Senator Mike Braun

This is a leaked ruling, which is unprecedented. However, if true this ruling is certainly a monumental one for our nation. It is in my mind a call to action for every pro-life voter in Illinois to elect pro-life legislators and ensure we have a pro-life Governor. Thanks to far-left politicians, Illinois has a law in place ensuring our state’s extreme pro-abortion laws will remain untouched in the event Roe v Wade is overturned. We can change the law in Illinois, but we need pro-life voters to get involved in electing pro-life legislators now more than ever. The Supreme Court ruling represents a significant opportunity to save the lives of countless unborn babies, but the real work is only just beginning. I urge every pro-life voter to stand up and let their vote be heard. State Representative Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich)

If the Politico report is true, and it bears out in the final ruling, this will be a monumentally historical moment that demonstrates how far we’ve evolved since 1973 in medical science, compassion for unborn babies, and support for pregnant mothers. And, rather than judges handing down decisions about unborn life, Hoosiers will have the chance to come together to demonstrate our value for life and commitment that every person deserves to be born. In the interim, we eagerly await the Court’s own voice on the matter. IRTL President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Fichter

The leak of a draft opinion in a Supreme Court case is a highly abnormal occurrence, and one that is severely damaging to the entire judicial system. This leak was an attempt to undermine the inviolability of our nation’s highest court and should be investigated to the fullest extent. While I am hopeful that their final decision protects our most basic right, the right to life, I urge all of our Justices to remain unwavering in their duty of upholding the Constitution and not to succumb to political pressure that is coming as a result of this leak. Representative Buschon