OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Opportunity Center has announced that Rosemary Conder will become the Executive Director as of August 15.

“We are truly fortunate to have Rosemary Conder lead our organization. Her innovative leadership, positivity, care and progressive thinking will take the Opportunity Center to the next level, “said Tammy Maglinger, President of the Board of Directors. “Rosemary will position the nonprofit to be a statewide leader for the people we serve in advocacy, programming, and community engagement.”

A news release says she will assume day-to-day leadership of the nonprofit as the current Executive Director, Sally Phillips, will retire on August 31. Conder has experience, and has most recently served as Executive Director of CASA of Ohio Valley. She has previously served as a Registered Nurse and Diabetes Educator while also serving as an Owner, Property Manager and Property Developer for multiple businesses in Owensboro.

The Opportunity Center says Conder serves on multiple boards including the Hager Educational Foundation, Kentucky Youth Advocates, and The Center of Owensboro. She is a member of the Bloom Kentucky Advisory Committee, Greater Owensboro Partnership for Early Childhood Development, Owensboro-Daviess County Drug Steering Committee, and Impact 100 Agency.

“I am excited to work with the Opportunity Center board and staff as we move into the next phase of service for our clients,” said Conder. “I am honored to be involved with an organization whose mission is to empower the abilities of those we serve and increase awareness and understanding of the gift the disabled are to the fiber of our community.”