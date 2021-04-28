OPS announces first Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A member of the Owensboro Public School’s Equity Task Force will become the district’s first Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Newton Parrish Elementary School assistant principal David Phillips was chosen for the role.

Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant says the position will allow the district to address the gaps in the minority student population.

“We pride ourselves on being a district that is inclusive for all. This is a position that allows our district to catch up where we fall short,” Dr. Constant said.

Phillips will be responsible for coordinating and overseeing the District’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) plan by providing strategic leadership that promotes a culture of equality.

Phillips will start his new role July 1.

(This story was originally published April 28, 2021)