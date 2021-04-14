Owensboro Public Schools honored as one of best communities for music education

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro Public Schools has been named one of the best communities for music education for the second year in a row. The honor was given by the NAAM Foundation.

The Fine Arts Department had to find new and exciting ways to interact with students this year. They were able to coordinate a virtual concert with more than 20 students and do one-on-one practice sessions.

Now in its 22nd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

(This story was originally published on April 13, 2021)