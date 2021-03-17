OPS bus drivers get certified

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Public Schools’ newest bus drivers got a chance to show off their skills this morning as they got certified.

Drivers must get at least an 80% score to pass the skills test. Six drivers went through the course in the Owensboro Sportscenter parking lot.

Some new drivers say they learned safety is important above everything else when behind the wheel.

“It’s a lot. You have to pay attention, be alert at all times, be in control. Having all those children on the bus, that’s what is important,” bus driver Lynn Saville said.

If they passed the course and finished all other requirements, the new drivers would be certified to drive the rest of this school year.

Bus drivers in Kentucky are required to go through the certification process each year.

(This story was originally published March 17, 2021)