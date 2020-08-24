OPS starts school year with remote learning

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Students in one of the largest school districts in the Tri-State start the school year from home.

It was the first day of class for Owensboro Public Schools as they started with only virtual learning.

Instead of filling classrooms at Owensboro Middle School on this first day, students filled their virtual classrooms with their teachers in these rooms by themselves.

“I think it’s important for us to be here, for us to be in the classroom so they can see we are here, they can see it is school,” says Brett Booker, who teaches 8th Grade social studies.

“My board still says 3-13-20 on it, and I plan to leave that on my board from the last day that I had students. I don’t plan to change that until I actually have kids in here,” adds Sarah Ralph, a 6th grade social studies teacher.

OPS started virtually after Gov. Andy Beshear recommended Kentucky schools delay a return to in-person learning until at least late September. Teachers say they planned for virtual and in-person lessons.

“I know, for myself, I started planning virtually and hoping that if we did go back face-to-face, I could still do that material with students,” says Ralph. Students will be able to meet with teachers by video conference and there will be some prerecorded videos for lessons.

Once students return to their tables and desks to resume in-person learning, some teachers believe some of the changes brought on by the pandemic may possibly be permanent.

“I think just the way we present lessons, the way we see how kids can learn, that it doesn’t always have to be a traditional classroom setting. Kids can learn lots of different ways,” says Ralph.

“Some of the worst things that we go through and experience end up changing our world for the better. I’m hoping we can take some good out of this and improve education,” Booker adds.

(This story was originally published on August 24, 2020)