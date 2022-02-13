WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Warrick county schools are moving to optional masks Monday, school officials say.

They say that they post the mask status on their website every Friday. A spokesperson for the school corporation says families need to know the rules when it comes to COVID policies.

“It is important for families to know the state rules our schools are required to follow, depending on our mask status,” says the spokesperson.

When masks are optional, school officials say students within six feet of a positive case are deemed close contacts and those students must go home unless they are vaccinated or have had the virus in the previous 90 days.