Organization builds beds for kids in need

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization that builds and delivers beds to children without them, now has a chapter in Evansville.

Volunteers built and delivered seven beds to three families Saturday.

The beds come with everything from the bed frame, mattress and sheet set and are given to families free of charge.

“It’s an unbelievable demand. Unfortunately there’s lots of kids that aren’t sleeping in a bed on a daily basis. Our job is to go fix that problem,” chapter president Paul Watzlavik said.

The group’s next build is scheduled for October 10. To find out how you can volunteer, click here.

(This story was originally published on September 12, 2020)