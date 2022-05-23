WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) – It seems like Wabash County is getting a helping hand of its own after tornado damage.

According to the Wabash County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook, Samaritan’s Purse has sent a team to Mt. Carmel to help residents of Mt. Carmel and Keensburg clean up from the tornado. The organization will be around for at least a week to ten days.

Wabash County’s Chamber of Commerce says locals can volunteer to assist by clearing limbs and debris, raking small sticks, tarping roofs, doing laundry, providing food, and more. Samaritan’s Purse is presently headquartered at Community Church of God. The church is located at 1532 College Drive, in Mt. Carmel.

A flyer from Samaritan’s Purse states that it is working with homeowners in the area, and this is a free service provided to homeowners who have little to no insurance. Requests are handled depending on need and volunteer availability.

People needing help can call 618-263-8370, while people who wanting to volunteer to help should call 618-263-8604. According to a flyer from Samaritan’s Purse, the organization is accepting requests for work like temporary roof tarping, chainsaw work, water damage cleanup, and personal content and furniture removal.