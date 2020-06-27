Organization holds event to promote unity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A nonprofit organization in Evansville held an event in Garvin Park to promote unity in the River City.

The Hudson and Reed Foundation gathered to make signs and the organization plans to hold a similarly themed barbecue in Garvin Park in July. James Kemmer of the Hudson and Reed Foundation says he hopes people can learn to live without prejudice.

“Why not unite and let everybody know we’re here for each other because we’re not promised tomorrow. Be grateful we have today because we never know what tomorrow might bring and we should care for each other.” James Kemmer, The Hudson and Reed Foundation

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 27, 2020)

LATEST NEWS