Organization launches demonstration over Supreme Court pick

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A group of women dressed as handmaids walked along the riverfront in Evansville Wednesday morning as part of a demonstration regarding the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court.

The costumes are inspired by The Handmaid’s Tale, a book by Margaret Atwood and current Hulu television series that describes an American dystopia where a religious oligarchy has taken control of the country.

Organizer say they want to bring awareness to the upcoming presidential election and add they plan on having a demonstration every morning until a Supreme Court Justice is confirmed to the high court.

(This story was originally published on September 30, 2020)

