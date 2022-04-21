PHILPOT, Ky. (WEHT) – Dreams came true for many Kentuckians in Daviess County. A group of students and adults spent the past six weeks at Dream Riders of Kentucky.

Dream Riders is a non-profit organization that provides horse assisted activities and therapies to adults and children with special needs.

The organization works with Daviess County Schools to provide students with life-focused skills such as building relationships, showing empathy and developing teamwork.

“Every week, everyone gets a little more confident,” says Dream Riders Executive Director Sandy Webster. “A little bit more aware of their horses needs and also the needs of their peers.”

Volunteers of the organization lead activities with horses for the students that allows students to practice skills.