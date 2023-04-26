HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Homeless Connect will return to the Old National Events Plaza on Thursday.

Officials say Homeless Connect is a one-day event that provides those impacted by homelessness with direct access to essential services, including health are, affordable housing resources, financial services, legal aid and more. Gretchen Ross spoke with Administrator of the Commission on Homelessness Chris Metz and Alex Rahman of the Evansville Salvation Army on Wednesday to discuss the services that will be offered at the event.

