EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Organizers of the Fall Festival in Evansville say that despite the pandemic, the festival will still feel close to the festivals of the past.

Organizers say safety will largely be left up to the personal responsibility of those attending. They recommend coming during the day to avoid large crowds.

As a special event to celebrate the festival’s 100th anniversary, a time capsule drop will take place on September 19. The event will be open to the public.