Organizers say 2020 Owensboro HydroFair will take place

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — American Hydroplane Events says they’ve received qualified approval from health officials to hold the 2020 Owensboro HydroFair August 14-16.

Qualified means so long as there is not a serious reversal of the current positive status of COVID-19, the event will proceed as planned.

Organizers say they will follow all established federal, state, and local guidelines to ensure the event is safe and healthy for spectators, vendors, race teams, volunteers, and public safety personnel.

(This story was originally published on June 23, 2020)