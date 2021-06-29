Original Bob Ross paintings to be shown at Arts Council

FILE – In this April 26, 2018 file photo, The Bob Ross “Art of the Chill Game,” by Big G Creative, is displayed at the TTPM 2018 Spring Showcase, in New York. “Happy Accidents: An Exhibit of Original Bob Ross Paintings,” which opened at the Franklin Park Arts Center in Purcellville, Virginia, on September 3, 2019, marks the largest display of the artist’s work on the East Coast. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Some “happy little trees” are coming to Downtown Evansville. A pair of original Bob Ross paintings will be on display at the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana in July. The two paintings will be on display in partnership with WNIN’s Ross Fest event on July 17.

Ross Fest VIP participants will have first access to view the paintings on July 17, but the exhibition will be open to the public at the Arts Council’s Bower Suhrheinrich Foundation Gallery from July 20 to July 29 during the gallery’s normal business hours and special gallery hours to be announced later.

Bob Ross is a late American painter who hosted “The Joy of Painting,” a show in which Ross painted serene landscapes while instructing viewers on how they could paint along at home. Ross filmed 403 episodes of the series, the bulk of which were recorded and produced by WIPB in Muncie, Indiana.

The paintings are “A Storm’s a Comin’” from episode 11 of season 26 and “Brown Mountain” from episode 7 of season 2.

As part of the exhibit, the Arts Council asked local artists to paint portraits of Ross in their own interpretation. The paintings will hang in the Arts Council gallery along with the original Ross paintings.

WNIN’s Ross Fest presented by Field and Main Bank takes place at WNIN on July 17. The event will feature four painting sessions (two family-friendly and two 21+), a Bob Ross costume contest, food trucks and more. For more information about Ross Fest, visit wnin.org. The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana is located at 212 Main St. in Downtown Evansville and is open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with special viewing hours outside those times to be announced later