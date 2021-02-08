Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Owensboro announces new name

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The local orthopedic practice formerly known as Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Owensboro is now Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.
Nearly 60 years ago, Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Owensboro was founded as a small general orthopedic practice. Under the new name doctors and staff will continue to provide for the community’s bone, joint and muscle, offering expertise in the following specialized areas:
- Elbow, hand, wrist and shoulder care.
- Foot and ankle care.
- Hip and knee care.
- Joint replacement and revision.
- Orthopedic trauma.
- Pediatric orthopedics.
- Sports medicine.
To learn more or to schedule a safe in-office appointment with the doctors of Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, call (270) 926-4100.
For urgent needs, patients can visit the practice’s Orthopedic Urgent Care Monday through Friday, 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m., and on Saturday mornings, 8:30 to 11 a.m.
Visit AdvancedCenterforOrthopedics.com for more information regarding the practice and its specialists.
(This story was originally published on February 8, 2021)