Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Owensboro announces new name

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The local orthopedic practice formerly known as Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Owensboro is now Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

Nearly 60 years ago, Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Owensboro was founded as a small general orthopedic practice. Under the new name doctors and staff will continue to provide for the community’s bone, joint and muscle, offering expertise in the following specialized areas:

  • Elbow, hand, wrist and shoulder care.
  • Foot and ankle care.
  • Hip and knee care.
  • Joint replacement and revision.
  • Orthopedic trauma.
  • Pediatric orthopedics.
  • Sports medicine.

To learn more or to schedule a safe in-office appointment with the doctors of Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, call (270) 926-4100.

For urgent needs, patients can visit the practice’s Orthopedic Urgent Care Monday through Friday, 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m., and on Saturday mornings, 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Visit AdvancedCenterforOrthopedics.com for more information regarding the practice and its specialists.

