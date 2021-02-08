Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Owensboro announces new name

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The local orthopedic practice formerly known as Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Owensboro is now Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

Nearly 60 years ago, Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Owensboro was founded as a small general orthopedic practice. Under the new name doctors and staff will continue to provide for the community’s bone, joint and muscle, offering expertise in the following specialized areas:

Elbow, hand, wrist and shoulder care.

Foot and ankle care.

Hip and knee care.

Joint replacement and revision.

Orthopedic trauma.

Pediatric orthopedics.

Sports medicine.

To learn more or to schedule a safe in-office appointment with the doctors of Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, call (270) 926-4100.

For urgent needs, patients can visit the practice’s Orthopedic Urgent Care Monday through Friday, 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m., and on Saturday mornings, 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Visit AdvancedCenterforOrthopedics.com for more information regarding the practice and its specialists.

(This story was originally published on February 8, 2021)